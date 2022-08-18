Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,862 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 1.8% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

