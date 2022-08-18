Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.