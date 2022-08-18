Hot Cross Price Down 2.9% This Week (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $774,280.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

