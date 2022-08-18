Hot Cross Price Down 2.9% This Week (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $774,280.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00721342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
