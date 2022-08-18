Howard G. Welgus Sells 6,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

