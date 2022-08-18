Howard G. Welgus Sells 6,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $26.13.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
