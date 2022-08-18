HSBC Trims American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Target Price to $172.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AWK opened at $158.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

