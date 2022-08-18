Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

HBM stock opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

