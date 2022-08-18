Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,220.00

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $938,109.44 and $21,220.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

