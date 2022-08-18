Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile
Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Trading
