Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 4,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Hunter Technology Stock Down 18.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$679,950.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Hunter Technology

(Get Rating)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.