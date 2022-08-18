Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

