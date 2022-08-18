Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,900 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 926,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.17. 343,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $237.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.69.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
