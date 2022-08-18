Huntington National Bank Acquires 102,403 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $58,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 3,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,439. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

