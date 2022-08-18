Huntington National Bank Acquires 6,578 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.17. 86,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,096,196. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

