Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $553.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.