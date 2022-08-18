Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $99,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

ISRG stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,344. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

