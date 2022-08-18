Huntington National Bank Purchases 202,038 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202,038 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $284,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 7,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

