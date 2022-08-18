Huntington National Bank Purchases 30,736 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $118,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Prologis by 18,337.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.05. 2,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

