Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,671 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.