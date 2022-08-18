Huntington National Bank Sells 10,809 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $50,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PH traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.75. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,392. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.