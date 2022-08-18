HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

HUYA Stock Down 6.0 %

HUYA opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

