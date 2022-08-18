Hydro (HYDRO) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $368,468.86 and $5,849.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003829 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129392 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034339 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00067990 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.