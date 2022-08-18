Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,763,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,469,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,202.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRNNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hydro One Price Performance

HRNNF opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

