HyperCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $247,494.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.20 or 0.99883567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00228193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00138887 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00252328 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005315 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

