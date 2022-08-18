IAGON (IAG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,347.00

IAGON (IAG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, IAGON has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. IAGON has a market cap of $564,138.01 and approximately $42,347.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IAGON coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IAGON Coin Profile

IAGON is a coin. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 coins. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IAGON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON is an open source platform that uses cloud computing and storage services through blockchain technology. The IAGON platform uses the Alexandria Protocol (Artifical Intelligence smart computing protocol for optimization and management) to coordinate the computing resources between miners and customers designing a dynamic ecosystem. Also in the IAGON ecosystem, miners are rewarded by performing computing tasks and storing user’s files. The IAG token is an Ethereum-based utility token used to purchase cloud & processing services and also to reward the participants for allocating computing resources. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IAGON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IAGON using one of the exchanges listed above.

