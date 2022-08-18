ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,704. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical



ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

