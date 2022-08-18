IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.13. 1,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDACORP by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IDACORP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

