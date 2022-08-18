IDEX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.74 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $52.46 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,086,713 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

