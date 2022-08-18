IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $84,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.92.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

