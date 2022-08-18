Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $532,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.21.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $524.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,549.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

