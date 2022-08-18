ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0026

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $33,831.93 and approximately $1,596.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,006,594 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

