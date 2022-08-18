Impact Healthcare REIT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.64 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

LON:IHR opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £479.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,315.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.90.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.