Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) General Counsel Edward H. Seksay Sells 700 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INDB opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

