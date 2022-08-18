Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 1.1%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56). 4,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 67,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.56).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Induction Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.41. The stock has a market cap of £42.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

