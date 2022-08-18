Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday.

INO.UN stock opened at C$5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$5.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

