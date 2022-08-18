Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Purchases 3,850 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Conner acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $59,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,549.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Conner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Benjamin Conner acquired 2,566 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $40,671.10.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.