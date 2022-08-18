Insider Buying: Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Acquires C$18,047.25 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) Director Mary Garden bought 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$18,047.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$299,399.25.

Mary Garden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Mary Garden bought 7,700 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$47,663.00.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$395.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.84. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$9.46.

DXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

