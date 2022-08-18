Insider Buying: IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,998,240.00 in Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IAC stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $158.81.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

