Insider Buying: IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,998,240.00 in Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
IAC stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $158.81.
IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
