Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 35,500 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$11,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,731,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,696,646.58.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares acquired 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,162.50.

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,207.50.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OM opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.