Insider Buying: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Purchases 16,100 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Porch Group Stock Down 10.4 %

PRCH opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 161.9% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 3,740,525 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after buying an additional 3,648,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 1,196,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

