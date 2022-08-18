Insider Buying: Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Director Buys 1,170 Shares of Stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

