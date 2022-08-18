Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of UAVS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 1,396,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.98. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.74.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.