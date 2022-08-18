Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Rating) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UAVS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 1,396,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.98. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 4,657.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 679,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 665,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

