Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 1,790 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 25,225 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $356,177.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 2,150 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $23,564.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 341,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,231. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 971,529 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $9,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 393,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.