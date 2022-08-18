Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00.

APLS stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 310,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 131,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

