Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $453,305.50 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after buying an additional 414,539 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

