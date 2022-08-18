Insider Selling: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $610,504.86 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comerica stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

