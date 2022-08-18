Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 1,022 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 1,022 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,582.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,184.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 835,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,465. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after buying an additional 550,200 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

