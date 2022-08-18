Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells 4,929 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 1,025,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,844. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,318,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

