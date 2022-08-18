Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells 4,929 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of DT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 1,025,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,844. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,318,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
