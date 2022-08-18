Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at $457,895,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,223. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,925,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 599,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

