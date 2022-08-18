Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 14,036 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,036 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $168,010.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,349,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.