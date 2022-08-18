Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 662,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,790. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About G1 Therapeutics

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

